Insider Selling: Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) Major Shareholder Sells $15,686.00 in Stock

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $15,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,749,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Algorhythm Stock Up 9.4 %
Shares of RIME opened at $0.60 on Friday. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.97.
Algorhythm Company Profile
