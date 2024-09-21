Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells 4,819 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Meese sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $1,156,656.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,053 shares in the company, valued at $37,695,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Duolingo Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $268.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.16 and a 12 month high of $270.28. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 276.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

