Insider Selling: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CTO Sells $4,140,500.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $4,140,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
- On Monday, August 12th, Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $4,106,700.00.
Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $37.36.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Klaviyo by 161.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Klaviyo by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Klaviyo by 87.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on KVYO shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
