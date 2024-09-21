Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Sells $2,062,750.00 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $2,062,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,880.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $85.81.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The company had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on PRCT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROCEPT BioRobotics
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PROCEPT BioRobotics
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.