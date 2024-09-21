Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$234,383.70 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$234,383.70.

Real Matters Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$8.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$8.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$606.53 million, a PE ratio of 206.50, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

