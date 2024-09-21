Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$24,817.82 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Erica Lesley Nielsen sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.69, for a total transaction of C$24,817.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,277.42.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RY opened at C$165.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$169.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$156.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$145.80.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.27 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.7644788 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$163.38.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

