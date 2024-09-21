Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$24,817.82 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Erica Lesley Nielsen sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.69, for a total transaction of C$24,817.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,277.42.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of RY opened at C$165.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$169.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$156.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$145.80.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.27 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.7644788 earnings per share for the current year.
Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$163.38.
Read Our Latest Analysis on RY
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
