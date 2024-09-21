Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells 12,915 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,124.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $33,528.06.

On Monday, July 29th, Diane Adams sold 1,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $9,690.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $7.75 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sprinklr by 15.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sprinklr by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

