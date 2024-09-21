Insider Selling: TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Insider Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) insider Charles Pellerin sold 5,300 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

TVK opened at C$97.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$87.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$30.45 and a 52-week high of C$101.73.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$238.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.20 million. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4472247 EPS for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TVK. National Bankshares upped their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price target on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.