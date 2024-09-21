Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBP opened at $239.09 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day moving average of $227.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

