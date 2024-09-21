Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SATO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,585 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

