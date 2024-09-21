iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

IRTC stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.88 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The firm had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $51,366.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,477.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,476 shares of company stock valued at $521,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,071,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,428,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

