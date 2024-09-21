Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Up 4.8 %

IRDM stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.14 and a beta of 0.64. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 109.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.