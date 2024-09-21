James Owens Sells 5,210 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 31.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

