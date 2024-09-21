Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

WEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $96.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

