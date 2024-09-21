Jefferies Financial Group Raises National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $54.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NSA opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,567,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $16,056,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

