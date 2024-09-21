Jeffrey M. Farber Sells 1,200 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $180,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,906,908.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.03 and a 12 month high of $150.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,374,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 250,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,900,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 111.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

