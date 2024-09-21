Jeffrey M. Farber Sells 300 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,459,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.03 and a 12 month high of $150.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.62.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on THG

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,998,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,341,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,247,000 after acquiring an additional 70,161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after acquiring an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 802,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.