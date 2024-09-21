JMP Securities Increases ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $24.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

ACVA opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.55.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 61,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,148,837.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,239 shares in the company, valued at $172,122.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $493,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,739.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 61,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,148,837.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,122.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 739,868 shares of company stock worth $14,141,795 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,758,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,586,000 after buying an additional 2,502,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,499,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 393,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 45.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 552,719 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

