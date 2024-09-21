JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.48.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $248.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.30. Workday has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,841,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total value of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,402 shares of company stock valued at $109,864,184. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.