John Alexander Young Sells 2,139 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $114,522.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ambarella Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $54.40 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ambarella by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $325,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after buying an additional 343,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

