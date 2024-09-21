JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $38.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FYBR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.50 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

