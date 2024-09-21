JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $230.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.92.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $199.44 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $135.82 and a one year high of $206.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.46. The stock has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 706,875 shares of company stock worth $130,909,198. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.