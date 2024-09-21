JTC (LON:JTC) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 1,300 ($17.17) to GBX 1,400 ($18.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get JTC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JTC

JTC Trading Up 0.2 %

JTC Cuts Dividend

JTC stock opened at GBX 1,076 ($14.21) on Tuesday. JTC has a 12 month low of GBX 623.50 ($8.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,178 ($15.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,055.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 942.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7,685.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. JTC’s payout ratio is 7,857.14%.

JTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.