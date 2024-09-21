JTC (LON:JTC) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 1,300 ($17.17) to GBX 1,400 ($18.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. JTC’s payout ratio is 7,857.14%.
JTC Company Profile
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
