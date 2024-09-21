Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,624,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,746,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,391,000 after buying an additional 881,502 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $16,665,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after acquiring an additional 693,852 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.31, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

