Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Atlantic

Analysts at Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

KGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of KGS opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.90. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. Research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

