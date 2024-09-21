Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KYTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Trading of Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ KYTX opened at $6.39 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $35.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.
Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.
Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
