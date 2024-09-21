Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KYTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYTX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 227,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,076,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KYTX opened at $6.39 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $35.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

