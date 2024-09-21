Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $55.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $87.64. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.