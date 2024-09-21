Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share.

Lennar Stock Down 5.2 %

Lennar stock opened at $182.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.96. Lennar has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $193.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.61.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

