LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Issues Earnings Results

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPTH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

