LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
LightPath Technologies Price Performance
Shares of LPTH opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPTH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
