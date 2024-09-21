Lisa M. Harper Sells 74,713 Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 74,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $283,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,521,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,982,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Torrid Stock Down 7.4 %

CURV stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $416.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.87 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Torrid in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Torrid by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

