LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. LKQ has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

