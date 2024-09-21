Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.24.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

