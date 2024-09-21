Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Matrix Service

Matrix Service Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 92.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 147,942 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 121,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Matrix Service by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 28.5% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 282,086 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matrix Service

(Get Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.