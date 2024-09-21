Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Director Ryan Costello Sells 48,395 Shares

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) Director Ryan Costello sold 48,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $60,493.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance
Mawson Infrastructure Group stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.20. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mawson Infrastructure Group
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Infrastructure Group
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.