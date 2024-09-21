Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Director Ryan Costello Sells 48,395 Shares

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) Director Ryan Costello sold 48,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $60,493.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mawson Infrastructure Group stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.20. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIGI Free Report ) by 232.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

