McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Raised to $95.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

