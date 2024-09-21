Michael J. Hartnett Sells 503 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $145,367.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,227,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $295.08 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $309.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000.

RBC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.67.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

