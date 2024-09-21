MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.
MillerKnoll Stock Performance
NASDAQ MLKN traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,420,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.
MillerKnoll Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MillerKnoll Company Profile
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
