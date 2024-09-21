MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MillerKnoll also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

