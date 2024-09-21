Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$17.02 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.89. The firm has a market cap of C$679.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

