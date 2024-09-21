Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Leerink Partners

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Leerink Partners from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Leerink Partners currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moderna from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.44.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at $266,792,839.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,158 shares of company stock worth $11,167,312 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

