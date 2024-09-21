Morgan Stanley Lowers Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Price Target to $18.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 227.17 and a beta of 0.81. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 126,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 91,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 18,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

