Morgan Stanley Trims Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price to $774.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $929.00 to $774.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,012.84.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $773.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $836.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $925.79. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00. The company has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research shares are set to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.