Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,104,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOP opened at $90.72 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

