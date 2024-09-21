Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $39.00 at UBS Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

