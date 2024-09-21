Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) PT Raised to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.97. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.22. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 2,977.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 750,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 726,435 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 870.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 113,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 37.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 748.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

