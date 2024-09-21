NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Sells £175,907.76 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison sold 104,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.22), for a total value of £175,907.76 ($232,374.85).

Mike Maddison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Mike Maddison purchased 100 shares of NCC Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £151 ($199.47).

LON:NCC opened at GBX 177.40 ($2.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.75. NCC Group plc has a one year low of GBX 94.50 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 184.20 ($2.43). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.01. The stock has a market cap of £556.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,217.50 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is currently -6,250.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

