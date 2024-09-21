NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGRFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $589.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.82. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.69 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NETGEAR news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

