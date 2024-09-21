NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $589.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.82. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.69 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.