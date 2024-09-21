NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

NYSE NREF opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 374.23 and a current ratio of 374.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 20.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 7.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 39.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

