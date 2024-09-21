NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
NYSE NREF opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 374.23 and a current ratio of 374.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.
