Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $4.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

Several research firms have commented on NOK. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

